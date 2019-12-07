Man charged with murder in man's death held without bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man charged in the death of another man has been ordered held without bail.

That order came Friday against 36-year-old Louis French Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 55-year-old Kelly Barges.

Prosecutors say French beat Barges with his hands and feet, as well as a lock and chain, before strangling him to death.

Barges' body was found Aug. 6 by police in an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha. Three others also face charges in the death.

