SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man inside his apartment.

Fifty four-year-old  Gregory Scott Moore was arrested last week after police on Nov. 25 found the body of 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride inside Moore's apartment.

An arrest affidavit filed by police says officers were sent to the apartment on a report of disturbance. Police say Moore answered the door, and officers could see he was covered in blood.

Moore appeared in court on Monday and is being held on $2 million bail.

