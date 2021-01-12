LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with manslaughter and assault in the apparent reckless shooting death of his friend and roommate has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Nineteen-year-old Zachariah Serna filed the written plea ahead of his scheduled Wednesday arraignment in the death last summer of 20-year-old Gavin Hall.
Police have said officers were called to a Lincoln home in the early-morning hours of July 4 for a shooting and found Hall dead from a single gunshot to the head.
Police say an initial investigation showed that the shooting happened during a small gathering at the home where people were apparently “playing around and a firearm was involved.”