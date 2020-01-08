Man charged in Nebraska crash that killed Wisconsin woman

Tags
In other news
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes following an Interstate 80 collision in Nebraska that killed a Madison, Wisconsin woman.Court records say Peterson Black, of Taylorsville, Utah, had been under the influence of alcohol Sunday w…
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker was flown to an Omaha hospital after being pulled into a pallet grinder.First responders were called to Tradewell Pallet in Gretna a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the 39-year-old employee was working at the grinder when she was caug…
GOTHENBURG, Neb. (AP) — A longtime prosecutor who helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County has died.Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel says Gary Lacey died Thursday at Gothenburg Health. Lacey was 77.Gacey was elected county attorney i…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council is cracking down on illegal dumping at the city's recycling collection sites.The council voted unanimously Monday to make it illegal to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper containers at the 19 collection sites available to residents.The ne…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced for smuggling marijuana to an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.Court records say Robert Trelles was sentenced Monday to six months in jail.He'd pleaded no contest to conveyance of an article to an inmate. In 2017 Trelle…
ORD, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting a woman in central Nebraska is underway.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin woman who died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Nebraska's Hall County.
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sheriff is hosting a closed-door meeting with law enforcement agencies and government officials to talk about mysterious drone sightings in the northeastern part of the state and Nebraska.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes.…