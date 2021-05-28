BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Bellevue man charged in the deaths of his two young children has been returned to Nebraska and appeared in court Friday for a bond hearing.

Thirty six-year-old Adam Price was returned to Nebraska from California on Thursday night. On Friday, he was ordered held on $2.5 million bail.

Price is charged with two counts of negligent child abuse resulting in the deaths of his children, 5-year-old Emily and 3-year-old Theodore. The children had been with Price for a court-ordered visitation when they were found dead May 16 in Price's home.

Price was nowhere to be found and was arrested hours later in Pacifica, California. Authorities have not yet said how the children died.

