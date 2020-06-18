STOCKVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Nebraska driver who is suspected of ramming a woman with his pickup truck and then fleeing after a suspected road rage altercation.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Wednesday that Dewaine Nichols, 50, of North Platte, has been booked into the Frontier County Jail on suspicion of assault and attempted motor vehicle homicide.

The patrol responded Tuesday night to a crash scene, where a woman reported that she had been engaged in a road rage incident that had lasted for several miles.

She said that both vehicles had stopped and she was struck after exiting her vehicle to confront the other driver.

Tags

In other news

Amtrak to cut back on its longer routes because of virus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Amtrak will cut service later this year on most of its long-distance routes nationwide to three times a week instead of the current daily service because ridership has fallen significantly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Omaha man gets 100 years to life for Sarpy County slaying

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a suburban Omaha slaying.Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Reagan was sentenced Wednesday in Sarpy County District Court to 100 years to life after pleading guilty earlier this year to second…