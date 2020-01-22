Man acquitted of murder gets 40-44 years on robbery charge

Tags
In other news
MALCOLM, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a three-vehicle crash in Lancaster County left one of the drivers dead and two others injured.First responders were dispatched around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to a spot east of Malcolm on Nebraska Highway 79. Authorities say a southbound sport utility vehicle an…
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who was acquitted of a murder charge has been imprisoned for conspiring to commit a robbery in Hastings.Daniel Harden was sentenced Tuesday to 40 to 44 years. He was charged with first-degree murder, a weapons count and conspiracy to commit robbery. But j…
WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who fell off a bridge while stargazing has been transferred from a Lincoln hospital to one in Omaha.
LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska's Sherman County.The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebrask…
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — The president of the Broken Bow City Council has taken over as mayor following the recall of his predecessor, who's awaiting a criminal trial.Rod Sonnichsen was sworn in Friday to replace Jonathon Berghorst, who voters removed from office last week. The recall petitio…
OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying action on a set of restrictions that would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska's largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.Commission Director Jim Douglas said Saturday that addit…
LARNED, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff's deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested.Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned.A KBI news…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Want to try your hand at waterfowl or turkey hunting, but leery of the expense of buying blinds and decoys?The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a solution. UNL's Outdoor Adventure Center is now offering that equipment for rent to the public. Rentals had previously been…
ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say two Elmwood men accused of repeatedly throwing a dog into an ice-covered lake have been charged with animal cruelty.The Gosper County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old James Pollock and 19-year-old Austin Vanburen were charged Jan…