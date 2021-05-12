OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man acquitted earlier this year in the 2016 shooting death of an Omaha teenager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for witness tampering in the case.
A Douglas County judge on Tuesday sentenced 25-year-old Otis Walker to the maximum sentence for witness tampering, saying Walker's efforts to keep a witness from testifying amounted to an “effort to sabotage and hijack the justice system.”
In March, Walker was acquitted of first-degree murder and gun charges in the drive-by shooting death of 16-year-old Markeise Dunn. It was his second trial, after the first ended in a mistrial in 2019 when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.