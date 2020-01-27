Man accused of taking more than $250K from aunt

In other news
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man is accused of taking more than $250,000 from his aunt.Court records say Barry Neal is charged with felony abuse of a vulnerable adult.Neal offered to help his aunt when her 91-year-old father died in 2017 and she was named the personal representativ…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating what caused a fire in a recreational vehicle that killed one person.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln attorney has again been charged with bilking a vulnerable adult for thousands of dollars.Forty-seven-year-old Christine Vanderford is accused of stealing more than $36,000 from a 70-year-old woman before the woman's 2018 death in a Lincoln hospice center.Court …
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled workshops for youth fishing instructors.Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staffers who host educational fishing events.Training will take place in Linc…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say one man has died and another man has been arrested in a late-night stabbing.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 21-year-old Crete man of second-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in the July 2018 shooting of two brothers in south Omaha that left one of the victims dead.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run last February.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln attorney accused of theft and abuse of a vulnerable adult is facing another, similar accusation.Christine Vanderford has pleaded not guilty in the first case and is awaiting trial. Prosecutors have said Vanderford took more than $60,000 without authorization fr…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's mayor wants voters to decide whether they're willing to raise their property taxes to fund a long-term plan for improving city streets.Mayor Jean Stothert announced Thursday that she will ask the City Council to put a $200 million bond issue on the May 12 ballot.It…