Man accused of killing 6-week-old son takes plea deal

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A man who authorities say has served six prison sentences in four states has been given 10-16 years for more crimes in Nebraska.
YORK, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman has been given three years of probation for making counterfeit money.Stacy Morgan, a transient, was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to forgery after making a deal with prosecutors, who dropped a drug charge.She was arrested in August by office…
MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man accused of killing his infant son has taken a plea deal.Kearney County District Court records say 25-year-old Christopher Preston pleaded no contest last week to negligent child abuse resulting in death.Prosecutors lowered the charge in return…
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha man will face attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Sioux City, Iowa.
SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Oregon woman survived leaping out of a sport utility vehicle traveling along Interstate 80 in northwest Nebraska and now faces drug charges along with two others in the vehicle.
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a driver headed east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 was fatally injured when his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle.The collision occurred around 6:40 Tuesday morning, about 2 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say the 20-year-old …
EUSTIS, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska woman is known in her small town as “The Santa Lady.”
ELK CREEK, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado company says Johnson County commissioners have granted it a permit to mine for a rare, heat-resistant element.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver died in the crash of his sport utility vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Omaha.Officers dispatched to the crash site a little before 2:40 a.m. found the wrecked SUV in the roadway.It appears the driver overcorrected to the right after his westbound…