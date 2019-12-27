MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man accused of killing his infant son has taken a plea deal.

Kearney County District Court records say 25-year-old Christopher Preston pleaded no contest last week to negligent child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors lowered the charge in return for Preston's plea, court records say. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 26.

Investigators have said 6-week-old Zackary Preston was discovered Oct. 1 last year unresponsive in a bed at his home in Wilcox.

Tags

In other news

Woman accused of making counterfeit money gets probation

YORK, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman has been given three years of probation for making counterfeit money.Stacy Morgan, a transient, was sentenced Monday. She'd pleaded no contest to forgery after making a deal with prosecutors, who dropped a drug charge.She was arrested in August by office…

Man accused of killing 6-week-old son takes plea deal

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man accused of killing his infant son has taken a plea deal.Kearney County District Court records say 25-year-old Christopher Preston pleaded no contest last week to negligent child abuse resulting in death.Prosecutors lowered the charge in return…

Authorities: Wrong-way driver died after highway collision

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a driver headed east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 30 was fatally injured when his vehicle struck an oncoming vehicle.The collision occurred around 6:40 Tuesday morning, about 2 miles east of Lexington. Authorities say the 20-year-old …

Police say SUV driver died in north Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a driver died in the crash of his sport utility vehicle early Tuesday morning in north Omaha.Officers dispatched to the crash site a little before 2:40 a.m. found the wrecked SUV in the roadway.It appears the driver overcorrected to the right after his westbound…