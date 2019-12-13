Man accused of interfering with flight attendant acquitted

Tags
In other news
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of interfering with a flight attendant on a plane diverted to Omaha has been acquitted.Timothy Columbare, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was found not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.Authorities have said Columbare got into a confrontation with…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney in southeast Nebraska's Gage County has been suspended.The city administrator in Beatrice is Tobias Tempelmeyer, and he says Abigail Stark is still being paid by the city.He won't say publicly what led to the action Monday or how long the suspension migh…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man reported missing in February in Omaha was a homicide victim.Police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, took a missing person report on 37-year-old Joseph Hellman, on Feb. 21. He was last seen in Omaha and the report was referred to Omaha police.Omaha police said inve…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man serving a life sentence for murder in Nebraska has asked a judge to let him keep racy books that were confiscated after prison officials banned pornography.
FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) —Authorities say a man armed with an ax and crowbar was arrested after making threats at a city office in southeast Nebraska.The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a city of Fairbury employee reported Tuesday that the man had walked into the city office…
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company has decided to not reopen its flood-damaged plant in eastern Nebraska.Jack Link's spokesman Abbey Miller says the Missouri River flooding in March overwhelmed the company's Bellevue plant. The plant sits just east of Offutt Air Force Base, whic…
SHELTON, Neb. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a historic church near the central Nebraska city of Shelton.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The school board has scheduled a special election Feb. 11 so voters can decide whether to issue $290 million in bonds to build two more high schools, an elementary and other facilities.The board voted unanimously Tuesday for the bond resolution and authorized district of…
BURNHAM, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say a charter bus with 35 people on board overturned on Interstate 95 after the driver fell asleep, and four passengers suffered minor injuries.Police say the bus drifted off the road late Tuesday, overturned and came to rest down an embankment in Bur…