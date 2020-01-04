$3M anonymous donation to help York College renovate hall

In other news
YORK, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous $3 million donation will help York College renovate the oldest surviving original structure on the York campus.College officials say Hulitt Hall will be transformed into a focal point for visitors and a hub for student services. Preliminary renovation plans cal…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge in Nebraska has awarded more than $610,000 to an Iowa company that sued after it said it wasn't fully paid for masonry work at a national veterans cemetery in Omaha that opened in 2016.Seedorff Masonry, of Strawberry Point, Iowa, sued Archer Western Constru…
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a New Year's Day stabbing in southeastern Nebraska.
OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Omaha man died when his pickup truck collided with an oncoming semitrailer in the Nebraska Panhandle.
ST. PAUL, Neb. (AP) — A Feb. 3 sentencing has been scheduled for a man who took a plea deal in three central Nebraska crash deaths.Jessie Scarlett, of Central City, pleaded no contest last month to vehicular homicide and vehicular homicide involving an unborn child.Court records say prosecut…
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue say a man has been arrested in the Saturday shooting death of another man.
BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) — Federal inspectors plan to review how well a Nebraska nuclear power plant handled a water service safety problem blamed on a silt buildup from the Missouri River.The river overwhelmed levees along its length last spring. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in a new…
UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Electronic cigarette use is now prohibited in places of employment and indoor public places in Lincoln.The ordinance change approved by the City Council Dec. 16 went into effect Wednesday with the start of the new year.Violation is a misdemeanor, but police and the count…