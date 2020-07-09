OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say airport security officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun in a bag at Omaha's airport.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration says in a news release that the gun was found Wednesday at an Eppley Airfield security checkpoint as the bag that carried it went through an X-ray machine.

The TSA says Omaha Airport Authority police were contacted, confiscated the gun and questioned the man, who is from Omaha.

Officials say the man told police the he had forgotten he had his loaded gun with him. He was released after questioning.

