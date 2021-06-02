LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for being drunk when she crashed her car, killing her best friend who was a passenger.

Twenty four-year-old Deja Webster was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in the April 7, 2019, crash that killed 20-year-old Jasmyn Chalk.

Police say Webster was drunk with marijuana in her system when she was driving that night at more than double the 40 mph speed limit when she lost control and hit a tree. Her passenger, Chalk, was thrown from the car and later died at a hospital.

Tags

In other news

Jefferson County appoints, swears in new sheriff

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — There's a new sheriff in town. Jefferson County officials appointed Nick Georgi as the county's new sheriff after the former sheriff, Matthew Schultz, announced he was resigning just five months into the job.

Omaha police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 offramp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed as he tried to exit Interstate 80 at 60th Street.Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an interstate offramp, killing 37-year-old Travis McQueen, of Omaha.Investigators say Mc…