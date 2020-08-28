LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln teenager charged as an adult in a 2018 police chase crash that killed a passenger in the vehicle he was driving has pleaded no contest.

Seventeen-year-old Anthony Moreno pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony motor vehicle homicide and other counts in the death of 14-year-old Zayne Yost.

Prosecutors say Moreno was driving a sport utility vehicle he and a group of boys stole after finding it running on the morning of Dec. 26, 2018.

When police tried to stop the SUV, a chase ensued until the SUV later crashed, injuring Moreno and two other teens and killing Yost. Moreno faces up to seven years in prison when he's sentenced.

Tags

In other news