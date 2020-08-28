LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln teenager charged as an adult in a 2018 police chase crash that killed a passenger in the vehicle he was driving has pleaded no contest.
Seventeen-year-old Anthony Moreno pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony motor vehicle homicide and other counts in the death of 14-year-old Zayne Yost.
Prosecutors say Moreno was driving a sport utility vehicle he and a group of boys stole after finding it running on the morning of Dec. 26, 2018.
When police tried to stop the SUV, a chase ensued until the SUV later crashed, injuring Moreno and two other teens and killing Yost. Moreno faces up to seven years in prison when he's sentenced.