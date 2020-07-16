LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Lincoln have arrested a local orthopedic surgeon, accusing him of a ruse to feed his opioid addiction.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Dr. Keith Hughes carried out a scheme to write fraudulent painkiller prescriptions to a patient, which he then bought from the man.

Deputies arrested the 55-year-old Hughes on Tuesday following a monthslong investigation.

Wagner says the Nebraska Foot and Ankle doctor has written 63 prescriptions for 4,300 pills to 32-year-old Colby Digilio over the last two years.

Wagner says Hughes and Digilio were arrested Tuesday after deputies watched Digilio pick up a prescription, then drive to meet up with Hughes in south Lincoln. 

