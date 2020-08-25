LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools has reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 10 since the beginning of the school year.
The new cases were confirmed at Lux and Moore middle schools, which notified parents in a message.
School officials say they’re trying to trace where the cases originated and identify others who were exposed.
School officials wouldn’t say whether the positive cases were students, staff or visitors.
Anyone deemed a high-risk contact will be told to self-quarantine. High-risk contact occurs when people are less than 6 feet apart for more than 15 minutes without masks.