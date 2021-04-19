Lincoln police: Teen found with stolen gun punched officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and other counts after he was accused of having a stolen handgun and punching an officer several times in the face as he was being arrested.
The incident happened Saturday night, when police confronted the teen who had a warrant out for his arrest. Police say the teen punched the officer in an attempt to get away. Police say they found a stolen 9 mm handgun and four magazines of ammunition in his backpack.
In addition to the assault charge, the teen faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism.