LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln police say a man who broke into a house and fought with the homeowner died after suffering a medical episode shortly after officers handcuffed him.

Police say 38-year-old Brandon Ziemelis, of Lincoln, died Monday afternoon.

Officers were called after neighbors reported a strange man stumbling through yards.

A homeowner restrained Ziemelis after he entered his house. Police say when officers arrived and handcuffed Ziemelis, he experienced a medical problem.

He died later at a hospital. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Tags

In other news

Outage at Nebraska election center blamed on squirrel

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — As if things aren’t chaotic enough in lead-up to the election, now this: A squirrel caused a power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission as people were waiting for hours in line to cast their ballots.