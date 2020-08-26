LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln police officer was shot Wednesday while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old in connection with a homicide earlier this year.
Police say they arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting, and identified the 17-year-old as Felipe Vazquez. The officer’s condition wasn't immediately released.
Lincoln police say the officer was shot while trying to execute an arrest warrant for Vazquez on a second-degree assault charge tied to the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka. Authorities have tied at least three people to his death.
Vazquez remained at large for nearly two hours after the officer was shot shortly before noon, but he and one other unidentified subject were in police custody around 1:45 p.m. No other injuries were reported.