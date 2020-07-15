Lincoln police make arrest in Monday stabbing death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in the stabbing death of a Lincoln man. Police said in news release Wednesday that 27-year-old Roy Wyrick, of Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in the death of 37-year-old Jeremy Lane.
Wyrick is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count.
Police say the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday, when officers were called to a residential area several blocks south of downtown for reports of a fight.
Arriving officers found Lane suffering from a stab wound and unresponsive.
Lane was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say Lane was stabbed during a fight with Wyrick.