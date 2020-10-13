LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln police officer has been put on unpaid suspension after he was cited on suspicion of drunken driving and assault.
Police believe Officer Austin Espinoza was seated in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Lincoln bar around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when he argued with two acquaintances, a man and a woman.
Espinoza reported being assaulted by the man, and the woman reported being assaulted by Espinoza.
Officers who questioned Espinoza suspected he had been drinking, and police say a breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .112%. The legal limit to drive is .08%.