LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Lincoln police officer resigned days before he was charged with third-degree assault for allegedly pushing a man last fall while he was off-duty.
Police say 32-year-old Officer Benjamin Rieker resigned Jan. 26, before he was criminally charged on Tuesday.
Investigators found Rieker had been working security at a Lincoln hospital Oct. 31 when he had brief contact with a 51-year-old man accused of creating a disturbance in the emergency room.
Investigators say Rieker found the man after he had been discharged from the hospital and shoved the older man unprovoked, causing the man to fall and hit his head. Police say the man refused medical treatment for the fall.