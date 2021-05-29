LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 57-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a home invasion that resulted in a woman's death in July 2018.

Federal prosecutors said William Boothe III was sentenced Friday for helping to plan the robbery.

Jessica Brandon was shot and killed in her north Lincoln home. Evidence at the trial of two co-defendants indicated Boothe pointed out Brandon's home as a target and provided information on the home's residents.

Prosecutors said three other men broke into the home. Children in the home were tied up, and one of the suspects shot Brandon when he encountered her in a stairwell.

