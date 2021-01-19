LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been charged with felony child abuse after police and doctors say he left his 3-month-old daughter with serious injuries, including a brain bleed.

Twenty-year-old Malcom Lofton was arrested Thursday after the girl's mother rushed the baby to a Lincoln hospital after returning home to find the infant with injuries to her face and head.

Online court documents show Lofton was charged Friday with intentional child abuse resulting in injury.

He remained in the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 cash bond. His preliminary court date is set for Feb. 23.

