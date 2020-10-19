LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln company focused on fighting wildfires using drones says it has been awarded more than $1 million in federal and state grants.

Drone Amplified has been awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $983,676 and a Nebraska Department of Economic Development matching grant for $100,000.

The company says the funding will be used to help conduct research and development on improving the safety, decreasing the costs and increasing the effectiveness of firefighters battling wildfires.

