LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council is cracking down on illegal dumping at the city's recycling collection sites.

The council voted unanimously Monday to make it illegal to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper containers at the 19 collection sites available to residents.

The new ordinance also bans dumping at the sites or in the recycling containers anything that can't be recycled.

People have left garbage and other non-recyclable objects at the sites, including hot tubs, tires, beds, televisions, wood pallets and pianos.

City officials have said cleaning up the resulting messes fell to the businesses hosting the sites.

Tags

In other news

Lincoln cracking down on illegal dumping at recycling sites

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln City Council is cracking down on illegal dumping at the city's recycling collection sites.The council voted unanimously Monday to make it illegal to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper containers at the 19 collection sites available to residents.The ne…

Man gets 6 months in jail for pot delivery to prison inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced for smuggling marijuana to an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.Court records say Robert Trelles was sentenced Monday to six months in jail.He'd pleaded no contest to conveyance of an article to an inmate. In 2017 Trelle…

2 men accused of plot to kill estranged wife of 1 of them

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been accused of plotting to kill the estranged wife of one of them in Grand Island.Police say a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Grand Island on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, terroristic threats, stalking and other crimes.…

Woman burned on her back by flames at Omaha apartment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was burned by flames that damaged her east-central Omaha apartment.Firetrucks were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. A fire official says a mattress caught fire in the apartment because smoking materials were improperly extinguished.The woman esca…

Woman killed in Hall County collision involving semitrailer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County.First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died.Her name hasn't …

Bellevue man who confessed to strangling wife pleads guilty

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A man who confessed to police that he'd killed his wife in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue has pleaded guilty to two reduced charges in the case.Thirty-nine-year-old Brandon Norton pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. Norton had be…