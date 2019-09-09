LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - An anonymous person has paid $500 to a Lincoln bar for breaking a sign at the bar 45 years ago.
Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters recently found five $100 bills and a handwritten letter inside an envelope with no return address and no name.
The brief letter reads: "45 years ago I broke the Zoo Bar sign. Here is my restitution."
Watters says the incident occurred before he owned the bar.
He says he first thought the letter was weird and amusing. But Watters says that, after reflection, he concludes the person is trying to do something with his or her life "and make things right."