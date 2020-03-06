OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal appeals court has quashed a lawsuit against Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning brought by a woman who says she was 19 when she was coerced in 2013 by a deputy into performing a sex act.
The ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday reverses the 2018 decision of a federal judge who ruled in favor of letting a jury hear the woman’s lawsuit against Dunning.
The case stems from a February 2013 incident at an Omaha park in which investigators determined then-Deputy Cory Cooper coerced the woman, who had been in a parked car with her boyfriend, into performing oral sex on him.
Cooper was later fired, convicted of misdemeanor counts and sentenced to six months in jail.