GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Searchers were unsuccessful in the latest search for an 8-year-old girl who has been missing since she was swept away on the Platte River this summer.

A search-and-rescue team from Kearney searched Tuesday and Wednesday for Taries Price, who disappeared on the river at Schramm Park near Gretna in June.

Since the girl went missing, Sarpy County Sheriff's deputies have been on the river 32 times, and Nebraska parks officers have searched 44 times.

Her parents say Taries was playing on a sandbar with cousins when they were swept away. Her two cousins were rescued but Taries has not been found.

Tags

In other news

Sheriff: 9-year-old Nebraska boy fatally shot while hunting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeast Nebraska say a 9-year-old boy was shot and killed while hunting with his father. The incident happened early Sunday morning at Branched Oak Lake northwest of Lincoln, where the boy was pheasant hunting with his father.