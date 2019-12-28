LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for his behavior on a commercial flight last year that forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Nebraska.

Maurice Paola was sentenced Friday in Lincoln's federal court after he pleaded guilty in September to interfering with a flight crew.

Investigators say Paola threatened to harm other passengers and crew members and threw items on the September 2018 charter flight from Las Vegas to New York, forcing the plane to land in North Platte.

