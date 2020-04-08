OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a large gathering for a barbecue in an Omaha park — despite an order that limits crowds to fewer than 10 people — ended in a fatal shooting.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Benson Park, where police say three people were wounded.
The victims were found in the park's parking lot and were taken to area hospitals.
One of the victims, 18-year-old Waw Gach, later died of his injuries. The two others, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, received injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say they had been called earlier to the park to break up the gathering of about 100 people.