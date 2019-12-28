WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — More than a thousand acres of land at Lake Wanahoo in Saunders County is available for mentored youth hunting.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the opportunities are available for youths under 18 through the commission's Passing Along the Heritage program.
Many of the sites are available during the Christmas break. To reserve a site and obtain a permission slip, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/PATH using the Internet Explorer browser.
The program provides Nebraska youths and their mentors access to hunt on private lands and selected public lands.
It is made possible by a partnership between the commission, the National Wild Turkey Federation, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Nebraska landowners.