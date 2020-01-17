Kearney officials OK permit for gravel pit despite concerns

In other news
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Scottsbluff's former city manager likely will temporarily return to oversee city operations while officials look to permanently fill the position.The City Council voted Thursday to authorize current City Manager Nathan Johnson to make an offer to former City Manager …
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials have approved a permit that will allow a Hastings company to operate a gravel pit just east of Kearney despite objections from some neighbors.The Kearney City Council voted Tuesday night to grant a conditional use permit sought by Vontz Paving.Neighbors of the …
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says three traffic stops along Interstate 80 in south-central Nebraska just hours apart netted thousands of dollars worth of drugs and fraudulent credit cards and led to the arrests of four people.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are looking for a man they believe tried to abduct a woman as she jogged in near Hanscom Park in midtown Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two men have been sent to prison for stealing a U.S. Postal Service truck in Grand Island while kidnapping its driver.Prosecutors say Sidney Britt was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 20 years.Joshua Britt was given 11 years and three months in prison…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials in eastern Nebraska say they're investigating a string of tuberculosis cases in the Omaha area.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the vandalism of a Jewish temple in Lincoln as a hate crime.
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A man is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 for his role in a suburban Omaha slaying.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has been given two more years behind bars.Travis Fieldgrove was sentenced Tuesday in Adams County District Court. He'd pleaded no contest to attempted incest after prosecutors had reduced …