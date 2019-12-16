Kearney officials delay vote on proposed gravel operation

In other news
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Kearney have delayed action on a permit request for a new gravel pit after neighbors objected to the project.The Kearney City Council took up the matter last week but opted to delay a decision until Jan. 14.Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings has proposed the grav…
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have identified the two people who died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash south of Bellevue.The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says Gabrielle Ramirez, 19, and Beau Dasher, 20, both of Plattsmouth, died in the crash on Highway 75 beneath the Highway 34 bridge.The …
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new $18 million homeless shelter opened in Omaha last week with beds for as many as 450 people.The new Siena Francis House shelter was built on the site of a former salvage yard in north downtown Omaha. Officials say the new 43,000-square-foot building will be better abl…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two people are dead and two others are critically injured after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed left the roadway. It struck a tree and then hit a retaining wall.Authorities …
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska man who thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl at an Iowa motel for sex has been sentenced to three years in prison.A federal judge sentenced John Daniel Nielsen for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.The 40-year-old Omaha man was sw…
MEAD, Neb. (AP) — One person has died when the driver of a pickup truck lost control on an icy highway in eastern Nebraska and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of interfering with a flight attendant on a plane diverted to Omaha has been acquitted.Timothy Columbare, of Mansfield, Massachusetts, was found not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha.Authorities have said Columbare got into a confrontation with…
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A city attorney in southeast Nebraska's Gage County has been suspended.The city administrator in Beatrice is Tobias Tempelmeyer, and he says Abigail Stark is still being paid by the city.He won't say publicly what led to the action Monday or how long the suspension migh…
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man reported missing in February in Omaha was a homicide victim.Police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, took a missing person report on 37-year-old Joseph Hellman, on Feb. 21. He was last seen in Omaha and the report was referred to Omaha police.Omaha police said inve…