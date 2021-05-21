HOLLENBERG, Kan. (AP) — Kansas authorities say a Nebraska man died when he was intentionally hit by a car during an argument with the driver.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says officers were called Thursday to a home in Hollenberg, in northeast Kansas. Deputies found 32-year-old James Hicok, of Steele City, Nebraska, dead in a street.

A preliminary investigation indicates Hicok and another man argued with the driver of a car that drove by the home several times. The KBI says investigators believe the driver, 25-year-old Aaron Milldyke of Hollenberg. intentionally hit Hicok.

Milldyke is being held in the Washington County jail on a possible charge of second-degree murder.

