DUBOIS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Nebraska say a Kansas man has died in a crash on a Nebraska highway involving the man's farm tractor and a semitrailer.
The crash happened Monday on Nebraska Highway 50 south of DuBois, near the Kansas state line.
Investigators say 86-year-old Arden Bredemeier, of Sabetha, Kansas, was driving a farm tractor north on the highway when he tried to turn into a private drive and and was hit by a southbound semitrailer.
The crash closed a stretch of the highway for about two hours. Pawnee County Attorney Jennifer Ladman says no charges are expected in the crash.