LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Texas man accused of hauling hundreds of pounds of marijuana through Nebraska has been acquitted of drug charges.

Fifty-one-year-old Edward Babb, of Houston, was found not guilty Friday of two counts of possession for sale and two counts of no drug tax stamp.

Court records say a Lancaster County sheriff's deputy stopped Babb and another man on Sept. 18 last year on Interstate 80 in Lincoln after seeing their rental truck cross onto the shoulder. The records say the deputy's K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs, and a search of the truck turned up 645 pounds of marijuana.

The other man, 31-year-old Brandon Arrington, of McDonough, Georgia, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges and is awaiting trial.

Tags

In other news

Woman critically hurt when struck while crossing street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old Omaha woman is critically injured after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in midtown Omaha.Omaha Police said Mandy Embury was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash.The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on 52nd Street just sou…

Pilot suffers minor injuries in helicopter crash at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say one person has been injured in a helicopter crash at the Millard Airport in Omaha.The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday as the helicopter was trying to land. Police say only the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash.The pilot wa…

Woman injured in western Nebraska crash dies of injuries

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Scottsbluff woman who was injured last month along with her 6-year-old son in a crash in western Nebraska has died.Twenty-eight-year-old Holly Heath died at Regional West Medical Center. Her family says she had been on life support and that her orga…

Man charged with murder in man's death held without bail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man charged in the death of another man has been ordered held without bail.That order came Friday against 36-year-old Louis French Jr., who is charged with first-degree murder and a weapons count in the death of 55-year-old Kelly Barges.Prosecutors say French beat…

Nebraska fireworks co. fined for falsifying safety records

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska fireworks company has been sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay a $35,000 fine for falsifying work safety records.U.S. Attorney for Nebraska Joe Kelly announced that Wild Willy’s Fireworks, of Springfield, was sentenced in Omaha’s fede…