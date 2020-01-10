Judge won't move trial of mayor who's also subject of recall

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a central Nebraska mayor who's also facing a recall election.

Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst is awaiting trial later this month on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor also has been charged.

Berghorst had asked that his trial be moved, citing pretrial publicity.

The judge rejected the request Thursday, saying there wasn't enough evidence of a tainted jury pool.

Recall election ballots mailed to Broken Bow's registered voters are due back by Tuesday. 

