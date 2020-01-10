Judge won't move trial of mayor who's also subject of recall

In other news
BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a worker killed in an accident at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.He was identified as 49-year-old Paul Sliger, who lived in Syracuse. First responders were sent around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Frontier Co…
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A judge has refused to move the trial of a central Nebraska mayor who's also facing a recall election.Broken Bow Mayor Jonathon Berghorst is awaiting trial later this month on allegations that he threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a b…
ORD, Neb. (AP) — A Valley County jury has found a Roman Catholic priest not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in his Ord home in 2018.
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska attorney has been arrested and charge with a drug felony after investigators say he admitted to accepting cocaine as payment for providing legal services.The Nebraska State Patrol says 52-year-old Jon Worthman, of Gering, was arrested Tuesday after…
BURR, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a worker's death at a cooperative's location in southeast Nebraska's Otoe County.
HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has been sentenced to a year in jail.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — An Elm Creek woman who was involved in a 2018 crash that killed three people has been given one year of probation, fined $500 and had her driver's license revoked for 60 days.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A sixth-grade teacher at an Omaha elementary school accused of recording an underage girl as she showered and dressed has been arrested on suspicion of having and manufacturing child pornography, as well as unlawful intrusion.
SCOTTSBLUFF (AP) - A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska.