DILLER, Neb. (AP) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says a local man has died from injuries he received in a crash north of Diller in southeastern Nebraska.

Officials report that 78-year-old Howard Behrends was killed in the Friday afternoon crash. Behrends was a passenger in a car driven by his wife, 71-year-old Linda Behrends.

Investigators say the Behrends' car ran a stop sign on a rural road and collided with a car driven by a 33-year-old Kansas woman.

The Behrends were taken to a Fairbury hospital, and Howard Behrends was later taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he died.

The woman driving the other car was taken to a Beatrice hospital for treatment of her injuries.

