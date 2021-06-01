Jefferson County appoints, swears in new sheriff

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — There's a new sheriff in town. Jefferson County officials appointed Nick Georgi as the county's new sheriff after the former sheriff, Matthew Schultz, announced he was resigning just five months into the job.
Georgi has been with the department since 2018. Before that, he was with the Fairbury Police Department after serving as the Johnson County Chief Deputy Sheriff. From 2008 to 2013, he served as Johnson County's K-9 handler.
Georgi says he has no major changes planned for the department, but does want to add a school resource officer to the department.