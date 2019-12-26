The incident happened Thursday morning when a trooper pulled over a vehicle and found a 27-year-old passenger had a warrant for his arrest.
The man resisted arrest and as they struggled, the trooper used a stun gun.
The man ran away and during a chase he allegedly fired two shots at the pursuing trooper. The shots missed. After a search, officers found and arrested the man.
The state patrol says it's unclear what charges the man will face but that one will be attempted murder. The driver wasn't arrested.