SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha man will face attempted murder charges after allegedly firing shots at an Iowa State Patrol trooper in Sioux City, Iowa.

The incident happened Thursday morning when a trooper pulled over a vehicle and found a 27-year-old passenger had a warrant for his arrest.

The man resisted arrest and as they struggled, the trooper used a stun gun.

The man ran away and during a chase he allegedly fired two shots at the pursuing trooper. The shots missed. After a search, officers found and arrested the man.

The state patrol says it's unclear what charges the man will face but that one will be attempted murder. The driver wasn't arrested.

