BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.

The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.

Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appears neither vehicle stopped at the intersection and collided.

The person driving the car was killed. That person's name has not yet been released.

Tags

In other news

Investigators: 1 killed in car, semitrailer crash near Omaha

BENNINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say one person has died in a crash north of Omaha.The crash happened Friday morning in Bennington, at the intersection of Blair High Road and Bennington Road.Investigators say the crash involved a car and a semitrailer. Officials say it appea…

Federal murder trial set for April in fatal Lincoln shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal murder trial date has been set for three men charged in the shooting death last year of a Lincoln woman.A federal judge in Lincoln set trial for April 27. Tawhyne Patterson Sr., Damon Williams and Dante Williams are charged with murder and two counts of attempt…

Piano teacher's $7.5M donation to go to Ralston development

RALSTON, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the Omaha suburb of Ralston say a $7.5 million gift from the estate of an area piano teacher will go toward revitalizing an area near the Ralston Arena downtown.The donation from LaDonna Johnson, who died in 2016, will go to the Hinge project. The project's ma…

Lincoln community college tuition to remain steady next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The governing board of Southeast Community College in Lincoln has announced that tuition will remain unchanged for the 2020-21 school year.The board voted Tuesday to keep tuition rates flat. That means Nebraska students will continue paying $102 per credit hour next year…

Suspect arrested in slaying south of downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officers have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man in Omaha’s Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Daniel Clemons is charged with first-degree murder, assault and three weapons crimes.Officers called to the area Dec. 4 for reports of gunfire found a man…