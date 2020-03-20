NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say Interstate 80 and other Nebraska roads and highways closed because of a winter storm in western Nebraska have reopened.
A spokesman for the the Nebraska State Patrol says I-80 westbound opened first at about 9 a.m. Friday, and all other roadways opened by 10 a.m.
I-80 had closed from the Wyoming state line to North Platte following the winter storm that howled through the area.
The wind-whipped snow made travel hazardous and stranded travelers and truckers.