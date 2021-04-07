OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's current mayor, Republican Jean Stothert, appears likely to face Democratic challenger and commercial real estate broker RJ Neary in the May 11 general election for Omaha mayor.
Stothert held a commanding lead in the five-person primary election held Tuesday, with about 60% of the vote compared to Neary’s distant second-place showing of 15% by late Tuesday night. The top two vote getters in Omaha's city primary elections move on the general election.
At least 12,000 absentee votes remained to be counted early Wednesday morning, and election officials have said they won't release the results until Friday. Stothert is seeking her third term as Omaha's mayor.