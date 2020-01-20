Ice jam causing minor flooding in central Nebraska

LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska's Sherman County.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.

The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebraska Highway 10 bridge over the Middle Loup River south of Loup City and the Nebraska Highway 92 bridge just west of town.

The service says the flooding is expected to continue until the jam breaks up, which could take several days. 

