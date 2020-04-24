NORTH BEND, Neb. (AP) — Investigators in eastern Nebraska say a man was killed and his wife critically injured in a head-on crash involving a semitrailer.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday on Highway 30 west of North Bend.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Domingo Gonzalez, of Schuyler, and his wife were in a small car when the semi drifted across the center line and hit their car head-on, throwing the couple from the car.

Gonzalez died at the scene, and his wife was flown to a Lincoln hospital. The 57-year-old Omaha driver of the semi was not injured.

