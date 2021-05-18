OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A hearing in California for a Nebraska man accused in the deaths of his two children has been delayed.
Adam Price had been scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday after being arrested Sunday in Pacifica, California.
He is now scheduled to be in court Wednesday. Price was charged Monday with two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death. His children, 3-year-old Theodore and 5-year-old Emily, were found dead Sunday in Price's home in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.
They were visiting their father for a court-ordered visitation. Police have not said how or when the children died.