HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters in south-central Nebraska saved more than 100 rabbits from a fire that threatened their large hutch in Holdrege.

The fire broke out Monday afternoon on a property in Holdrege. Officials say the fire began in a workshop and spread to a lean-to livestock shelter. Holdrege Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wagner says the fire was only a couple of feet from the structure that housed between 100 and 150 rabbits when firefighters were able to pull the animals to safety.

Wagner says no one was injured in the fire, and he was unaware of any animals being lost in the blaze.

Tags

In other news

Jefferson County appoints, swears in new sheriff

FAIRBURY, Neb. (AP) — There's a new sheriff in town. Jefferson County officials appointed Nick Georgi as the county's new sheriff after the former sheriff, Matthew Schultz, announced he was resigning just five months into the job.

Omaha police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 offramp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed as he tried to exit Interstate 80 at 60th Street.Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an interstate offramp, killing 37-year-old Travis McQueen, of Omaha.Investigators say Mc…