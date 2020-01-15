GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island high school teacher and 17-year-old male student have been arrested in what police are calling a human trafficking case involving other students at the school.

Grand Island police say 37-year-old Brian Mohr, an English teacher at Northwest High School, was arrested Tuesday, along with the 17-year-old student.

Police say the boy obtained sexually explicit images of minors via a social media ruse and used the images to coerce the minors into performing sex acts.

Police say he also shared the images with Mohr, who is charged with several counts of possessing child pornography. The boy is charged with sexual assault, human trafficking and several other counts.

